Eagle Global Advisors LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TC Pipelines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 8.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,997,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,295,000 after acquiring an additional 530,825 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at $88,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at $3,377,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 86,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 8.4% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. 208,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.11. TC Pipelines, LP has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 70.08%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Pipelines in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

