Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,323 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.75 on Tuesday, hitting $222.12. The stock had a trading volume of 40,595,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,608,832. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

