Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,883,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 712,986 shares during the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners accounts for 1.9% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $18,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE SHLX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. 1,260,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,381. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.73%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, Director Rob L. Jones purchased 15,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 180,532,478 shares of company stock worth $1,807,209,683 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHLX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.