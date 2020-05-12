Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,763,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,569,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,857. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.34 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

