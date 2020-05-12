Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 11,497 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

IR traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. 5,598,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.67.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.