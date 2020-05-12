Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Nice worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nice in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nice by 16.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nice stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.21. The company had a trading volume of 561,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,305. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.05. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. Nice Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $183.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. Research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nice to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.09.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

