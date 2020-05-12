Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ORIX by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 269,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IX traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $59.22. 117,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,902. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

