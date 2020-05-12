Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 8,101 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 948.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAK. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

NYSE TAK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 778,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,482. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

