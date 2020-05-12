Eagle Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,896,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $117,860,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,191,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $47,564,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $44,018,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded down $4.22 on Tuesday, reaching $76.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.37. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trane to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

