Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOT stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,605. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,843,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,517.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

