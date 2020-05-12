Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VTEB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

