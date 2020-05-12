Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,509,067 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 2.8% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Williams Companies worth $27,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 309,580 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 245.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after acquiring an additional 289,701 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. 11,739,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,803,270. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

