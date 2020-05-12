Eagle Materials (EXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EXP opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

