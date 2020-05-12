Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,440.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after buying an additional 308,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,374,000 after buying an additional 259,550 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

