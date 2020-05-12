easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £151.28 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay bought 31 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 488 ($6.42) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($199.00).

Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Andrew Findlay bought 22 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 688 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($199.11).

On Tuesday, March 10th, Andrew Findlay bought 15 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,059 ($13.93) per share, for a total transaction of £158.85 ($208.96).

Shares of LON:EZJ traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 507 ($6.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 589.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,137.99. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EZJ. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,540 ($20.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 668 ($8.79) to GBX 545 ($7.17) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,023.62 ($13.47).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

