eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after buying an additional 3,707,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in eBay by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after buying an additional 1,098,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,357,000 after buying an additional 1,535,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $336,117,000 after buying an additional 131,113 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

