EBCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,572.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $523,823.99 and approximately $15,572.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.02109738 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00090514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00178395 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.