ECC (ECC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, ECC has traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ECC coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. ECC has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $158.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ECC alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028195 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003201 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00034077 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,781.83 or 0.99160388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000588 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00081659 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000709 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECC’s official website is ecc.network.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.