Edward W. Rabin Acquires 3,500 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Edward W. Rabin bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,851. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

