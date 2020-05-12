Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 490 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 353,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $103.13. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

