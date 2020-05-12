eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,510,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.71% of eHealth worth $494,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $96,796,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $94,730,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 950,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,323,000 after purchasing an additional 646,038 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in eHealth by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 786,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,601,000 after purchasing an additional 298,870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in eHealth by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $124.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.02. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $986,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.45.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.