Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 1,119 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.7% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,295,720 shares of company stock valued at $85,349,673 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $27.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,375.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,155. The firm has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,224.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,325.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.