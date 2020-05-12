Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.34 on Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $24.77 million and $1.14 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00015136 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.02105673 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00179920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,133,629 coins and its circulating supply is 18,417,952 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bit-Z, BCEX, LBank, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

