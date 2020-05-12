Element Fleet Management’s (ELEEF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELEEF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of ELEEF stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. 8,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

