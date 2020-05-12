Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Update

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,600 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the April 15th total of 350,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $1.98. 403,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scgf Iii Management Llc sold 56,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $55,559.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $39,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 933,889 shares of company stock worth $1,985,144. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 158,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,689 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Elevate Credit by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Elevate Credit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Elevate Credit from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

