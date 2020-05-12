Elevate Credit’s (ELVT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 180,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.29 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scgf Iii Management Llc sold 56,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $55,559.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 45,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $198,351.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 933,889 shares of company stock worth $1,985,144 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 938.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

