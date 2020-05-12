Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.82. 1,804,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,210. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.42. The company has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

