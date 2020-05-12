Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of Elior Group stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $7.01.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, Portugal, and internationally. The company offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand; and concession catering services at the airport, on the road, at the station, or in the city under the Areas brand.

