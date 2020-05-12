Ellington Financial’s (EFC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EFC. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

EFC traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,812. The stock has a market cap of $429.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 48.04 and a current ratio of 48.04. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $19.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 79,127.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,600,000 after buying an additional 1,645,059 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth about $11,078,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 73.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,094,000 after buying an additional 497,822 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 783,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after buying an additional 466,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 59.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 430,170 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

