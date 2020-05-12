eMagin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,078 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,805% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 call options.

EMAN stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,679,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,838. eMagin has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

