Emera (EMA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Emera (TSE:EMA) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Emera to post earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion.

TSE EMA traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 69,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Emera has a 1 year low of C$42.12 and a 1 year high of C$60.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion and a PE ratio of 20.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.50.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

