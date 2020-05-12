Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

NYSE:EMR opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

