Employers Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Employers Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,480 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Nike comprises about 1.1% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Nike by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 195,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 83,331 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Nike by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,326. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

