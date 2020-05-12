Employers Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.5% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. 16,930,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,889,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

