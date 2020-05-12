Employers Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.2% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 37,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 46.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 236,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

HON traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.59. 4,842,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

