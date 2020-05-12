Employers Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,064,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,207,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of -74.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

