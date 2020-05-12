Employers Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 102.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.20. 4,356,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,848. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

