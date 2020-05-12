Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.32 EPS

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,951. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $969.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECPG shares. ValuEngine lowered Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

