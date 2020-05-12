Endo International PLC to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Stock analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. G.Research also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. The business had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Endo International in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Shares of ENDP opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.61. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Endo International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 44.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 111,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

