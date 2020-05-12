Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ELGX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Endologix to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Endologix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endologix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

ELGX opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68. Endologix has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.28. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELGX. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endologix during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endologix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Endologix during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endologix by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Endologix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

