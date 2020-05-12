Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of ENLAY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 443,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

