Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,009,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,416,932 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises about 3.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $36,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 37,164,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,993,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.25%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

