Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Lowered to $0.65 at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.75 to $0.65 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.86% from the stock’s previous close.

ESVIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of ESVIF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. 35,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,468. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

