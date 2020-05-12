Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Lowered to $0.70 at TD Securities

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $0.75 to $0.70 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 78.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of ESVIF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,468. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

