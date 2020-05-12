Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Reduced by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,556,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,868,681 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 5.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $50,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,270,000 after buying an additional 4,318,890 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,737 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $33,792,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,969,000 after buying an additional 1,127,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 342.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,347,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after buying an additional 1,042,854 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,195,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,913,862. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $1,306,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 641,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,221,590. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

