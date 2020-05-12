Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,842 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AAON worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AAON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

