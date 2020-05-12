Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,206 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 107.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10,211.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

