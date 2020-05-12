Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,644 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Knowles worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,268,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $15,878,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Knowles by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 346,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Knowles by 1,228.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 344,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 318,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Knowles Corp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

