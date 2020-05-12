Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of United Community Banks worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCBI. DA Davidson raised United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

