Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 64.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 814,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 314,686 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

